Kings throwing it back to the early '90s.
The Sacramento Kings have today revealed their all-new Nike "Classic Edition" uniforms to be worn in select games during the 2019-20 season.
As seen in the posts embedded below, the Kings' Classic Edition jerseys are a nod to the royal blue uniforms worn by the team from 1991-1994.
The Kings finished with ninth in the Western Conference last season with a 39-43 record, a 12-win improvement from the previous season. This off-season the team re-signed Harrison Barnes on a four-year, $85 million deal, while giving Trevor Ariza $25 million over two years, and center Dewayne Dedmon $40 million over three years.
Sacramento also hired Luke Walton as head coach after he was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I talked to Luke the first day he was here,” Marvin Bagley said regarding Walton, according to the SacBee. “Since then, we check on each other. He texts me and I call him. We’re starting to build that relationship with each other, and not only him but the rest of the coaches. … It’s been great. I’m excited about this thing. We have a great team and with a coach like Luke we can take this thing to the next level.”