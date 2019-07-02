The Sacramento Kings have today revealed their all-new Nike "Classic Edition" uniforms to be worn in select games during the 2019-20 season.

As seen in the posts embedded below, the Kings' Classic Edition jerseys are a nod to the royal blue uniforms worn by the team from 1991-1994.

The Kings finished with ninth in the Western Conference last season with a 39-43 record, a 12-win improvement from the previous season. This off-season the team re-signed Harrison Barnes on a four-year, $85 million deal, while giving Trevor Ariza $25 million over two years, and center Dewayne Dedmon $40 million over three years.

Sacramento also hired Luke Walton as head coach after he was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers.