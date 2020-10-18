Sacha Baron Cohen says his upcoming Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, will reveal the "dangerous slide to authoritarianism," and explained to The New York Times how the impact of the United States in 2020 on the film differs from that of the U.S. in 2005.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“In 2005, you needed a character like Borat who was misogynist, racist, anti-Semitic to get people to reveal their inner prejudices,” he said in a new profile for the publication. “Now those inner prejudices are overt. Racists are proud of being racists.’’ When the president is “an overt racist, an overt fascist,’’ he said, “it allows the rest of society to change their dialogue, too.

“My aim here was not to expose racism and anti-Semitism,” he said of the sequel. “The aim is to make people laugh, but we reveal the dangerous slide to authoritarianism.”

With the film's full title, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, it is clear the upcoming comedy will tackle the political landscape of the day. The trailer reveals numerous references to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020.

