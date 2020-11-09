Sacha Baron Cohen has rescinded his offer to give Donald Trump a job after the presidential election. He initially offered to hire Trump to play a "racist buffoon" after he loses his position in the White House.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job,” Baron Cohen tweeted. “But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded.”

Cohen's offer came after Trump called the comedian a "creep" following the release of Borat Subsequent Movie Film: “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he (@SachaBaronCohen) tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.

“To me, he’s a creep," Trump added.

"Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat!" Cohen replied. "I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you.

"I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!"

Cohen, clearly no fan of Trump, celebrated his presidential defeat, Saturday, tweeting out a photo of the President and Mark Zuckerberg saying "One down. One to go."

[Via]