When Borat was released over a decade ago, it became an instant sensation. The movie saw Sacha Baron Cohen play the role of Borat, a journalist from Kazakhstan who gets into a ton of whacky adventures. With the Presidential Election coming up in just 11 days, Cohen is finally releasing the sequel to Borat and it is already coming under scrutiny. One scene, in particular, has rubbed Conservatives the wrong way as it depicts Rudy Giuliani putting his hands down his pants while alone in a room with actress Maria Bakalova who plays Borat's daughter.

Since reports circulated about this scene, Giuliani has categorically denied any wrongdoing and claims that he was simply adjusting a microphone. Giuliani's denial was met with some skepticism, and now, Cohen is weighing in on it all. While appearing on "Good Morning America," Cohen explained that his co-star was actually quite uncomfortable around Giuliani and that if you watch the movie, you will be able to draw your own conclusions.

“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behaviour then heaven knows what he’s doing with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” Cohen said. “I urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Borat 2 officially released today, which means anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription can go and watch it. If you've been able to catch the flick, let us know what you thought about it, in the comments below.