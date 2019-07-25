One of the best collaborations of the year so far has been between Sacai and Nike as they came through on the Blazer and the LDWaffle. If you're an avid sneakerhead, then you know just how hard it was to get your hands on the two LDWaffle colorways as they were amongst some of the most sought after releases of the entire year. It is believed that three more colorways will be coming out in September which, once again, will certainly draw the attention of sneakerheads everywhere.

Fans of this collaboration can expect even more colorways to drop though as it was revealed by @zsneakerheadz today that two colorways are being planned for February of 2020. Both colorways will simple yet stylish as they are listed as "triple black" and "triple white." It was only a matter before these two colorways made their way to the model so it's good to see that these will most likely become a reality.

The images in the post below are photoshop renderings of what the shoe will look like since there are no in-hand photos circulating right now. Stay tuned for updates on this future release as we will be sure to bring them to you.