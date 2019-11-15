Nike and Japanese fashion label Sacai have even more sneaker collabs in the works, coming on the heels of their recently released Nike LDWaffles and Nike Blazer Mid collections. The Sacai x Nike LDWaffle will be featured once again next year, with reports suggesting that one of the colorways will come dressed in a classic black and white design.

A release date has not yet been announced but it is believed the sneakers will be arriving for the S/S 2020 season.

Just like both of the previous runs of Sacai x Nike LDWaffles collabs, the newly unveiled sneaker represents a combination of two iconic Nike sneakers, fused together for a hybrid, double-themed design. As a result, the special edition sneakers come equipped with double tongues, shoelaces and swooshes with a co-branded Nike x Sacai logo on the heel tab.

Check out some additional images of the forthcoming Sacai x Nike LDWaffle below, and stay tuned for release updates.

Image Via @Aleclvn

