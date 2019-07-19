One of the most popular collaborations of the year was the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle which came out in two colorways. There were also two high-top blazer collaborations that came out alongside the pack and those were a hit amongst sneakerheads as well. Nike knows better than anyone when something works in their favor so it shouldn't be a surprise that they are following up the success of the shoe with even more colorways.

Just yesterday, the official images of three new version were dropped and so far, they're looking pretty great. Two of these three colorways are more subtle, while the other one is colorful and will certainly stand out on your feet. The first colorway is called “Summit White/Wolf Grey” and has more of a bright white aesthetic that is great for the Summer. For those who want something more lowkey, there is the “Black/Anthracite” model and for more colorful sneakerheads, you have the "Pine Green/Clay Orange/Del Sol" colorway.

As of right now, there is no release date for these shoes so hang tight and stay tuned for updates. Rumors suggest these are coming in early September although that is subject to change.