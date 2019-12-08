Nike and Japanese fashion label Sacai have even more sneaker collabs in the works, coming on the heels of their recently released Nike LDWaffles and Nike Blazer Mid collections. The Sacai x Nike LDWaffle will be featured once again next year, with reports suggesting that there are two monochromatic colorways in the works - one white, one black.

A release date has not yet been announced but sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz notes that the kicks are expected to launch sometime in February.

Just like both of the previous runs of Sacai x Nike LDWaffles collabs, the newly unveiled sneaker represents a combination of two iconic Nike sneakers, fused together for a hybrid, double-themed design. As a result, the special edition sneakers come equipped with double tongues, shoelaces and swooshes with a co-branded Nike x Sacai logo on the heel tab.

Check out some additional images of the forthcoming Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collabs below, and stay tuned for release updates.