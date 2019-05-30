Sacai's Nike LDWaffle and Blazer Mid collabs - both of which debuted at sacai's SS19 runway show in Paris - will be releasing again today, May 30. All four colorways will be available via Nike SNKRS, as well as select retailers such as KITH.com.

The LDWaffle retails for $160 and the Blazer Mid for $140. Check out the early purchase links for both styles below.

Per Nike:

"Fashion designer Chitose Abe of sacai approaches collaborations with a distinct clarity: She looks to find a genuine connection that allows her to create something new and unexpected. Her design itself balances two ideas: stability and betrayal. Abe's aim is to simultaneously give light to the familiar and the new."

For example, Abe employs her signature ethos on the Nike x sacai LDWaffle by pulling two heritage Nike silhouettes into a single hybrid form. The "betrayal" elements of this exercise include doubled elements, like the Swoosh and tongue, as well as elongated midsoles. Abe delivers "stability" through the familiar retro color scheme.