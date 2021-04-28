Both she and Lamar Odom have made it clear that there is no repairing their romance, and Sabrina Parr is living her best life. There was a time when Odom and Parr believed they found their happily ever after and even worked on a reality television show together, but the world witnessed their tumultuous break up go down on social media.

The pair traded insults and subliminal shots online before the NBA icon blatantly stated that he believed his ex-fiancée was using him. Parr did her share of interviews, as well, and has been spotted partying at clubs with the likes of Trey Songz. Now, some believe that she has been spending time with a rapper.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Internet sleuths noticed that Trouble and Parr both shared images and videos of themselves relaxing on a Sandy Florida beach. They didn't take a photo together or state that they were in the same location, but Parr's image shows her laying out to tan while a man's leg is next to her. Trouble uploaded a video where he shows off his ocean view, and that leg and those shoes he's wearing looked mighty familiar.

The public has already begun speculating on if there is a new romance brewing. Meanwhile, Lamar Odom has been seen getting close with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Karlie Redd. Check out the posts below.