Close to seven months ago, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in California. It was a shocking tragedy that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and the world at large. Kobe touched the lives of many throughout his career, and his loss was something many weren't ready to deal with. Lamar Odom had been particularly impacted by Kobe over the course of his career as they both won championships on the Lakers together.

In a new interview with Hollywood Life, Odom's fiancee Sabrina Parr spoke about how Kobe's death affected Lamar and how it ultimately made their relationship a lot stronger.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“I’ll say this, when Kobe passed a lot of things changed, and I’ll be honest, his emotions, my emotions, that was really my first time dealing with Lamar grieving. And so, I became very lenient on that because he was grieving. And I was too because I love him and I’m connected with him so I have my own grief too,” Parr said. “To be honest, when you’re with someone you love and you’re grieving together, or trying to support one another, intimacy just happens naturally."

Odom has been through a lot in his life and having a support system like Parr certainly went a long way.

