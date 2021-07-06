The 4th of July festivities have come to an end, and as America recovers from their three-day weekend, Sabrina Parr has a bone to pick with the person she claims stole her purse. Over the weekend, both Michael Rubin and Diddy hosted get-togethers with star-studded guestlists. Rubin's all-white party took place in the Hamptons while Diddy's kickback was in Malibu, and Lamar Odom's ex Sabrina Parr reportedly made her way to Combs's beachside estate's gathering.

While at the party, Parr claimed that someone snagged her purse and she took to Instagram to call the person out. "Whichever one of you miserable idiots stole my purse from @diddy house I hope you rot in hell!" Parr wrote on her Instagram Story.

"You gotta be real sick to come to a party just to steal!" she continued. "By the way, there are hidden cameras in the trees, throughout the entire street & house so you will be caught!" Parr added, "Oh and my phone was stolen as well so all my good pictures and videos are gone [face palm emoji]."

She later uploaded a video stating that she wasn't able to get into her hotel room because the key was in her bag, as was her identification. Parr said she went to the Malibu police station to file an official report because that was the only way she could prove to the hotel that she wasn't lying about being a guest.

Check out her posts below.