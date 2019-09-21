Sabrina Claudio Shares Title Track Off Upcoming "Truth Is" Album

Sabrina Claudio has been quietly paving the road that leads to her Truth Is album, due to arrive on October 4th.

After sliding through with her "Holding The Gun" single, the songstress now returns to share the effort's title selection, unveiling a brooding cut that unpacks our tendency to shy away from raw emotion.

“I wrote ‘Truth Is’ with Julia Michaels during our first time working together,” Claudio says in a press release. “The song is about emotions we often think of but are afraid to voice – the feelings we try to convince ourselves we don’t actually feel. Those two words, Truth Is, symbolize everything this album is about.”

Quotable Lyrics

Truth is I'm dishonest

'Cause I'm always scared to get too deep

Truth is that I want this

'Cause I always see you in my sleep

Truth is that I love you, mm

Even when I'm trying not to