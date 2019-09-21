mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sabrina Claudio Shares Title Track Off Upcoming "Truth Is" Album

Milca P.
September 21, 2019 19:33
Truth Is
Sabrina Claudio

Sabrina Claudio shares rich new track.


Sabrina Claudio has been quietly paving the road that leads to her Truth Is album, due to arrive on October 4th.

After sliding through with her "Holding The Gun" single, the songstress now returns to share the effort's title selection, unveiling a brooding cut that unpacks our tendency to shy away from raw emotion.

“I wrote ‘Truth Is’ with Julia Michaels during our first time working together,” Claudio says in a press release. “The song is about emotions we often think of but are afraid to voice – the feelings we try to convince ourselves we don’t actually feel. Those two words, Truth Is, symbolize everything this album is about.”

Quotable Lyrics

Truth is I'm dishonest
'Cause I'm always scared to get too deep
Truth is that I want this
'Cause I always see you in my sleep
Truth is that I love you, mm
Even when I'm trying not to

