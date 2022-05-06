mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sabrina Claudio Shares "Based On A Feeling"

Aron A.
May 06, 2022 15:59
110 Views
CoverCover

Based On A Feeling
Sabrina Claudio

Sabrina Claudio shares her fourth studio album, "Based On A Feeling."


Sabrina Claudio returned this morning with the release of her fourth studio album, Based On A Feeling. The 11-song project arrives over two years since she released her Christmas-themed album. Based On A Feeling dives deeper into her emotions and sensuality than ever before.

The project contains production from Stunt, Blue Rondo, Jonah Christian, Sad Money, Jeff Gitty, Roy Lenzo, and German. However, Sabrina shines bright under the spotlight on her won without a single feature or external songwriters getting involved in her recording process.

"The intention behind creating the album and the energy that was exuded in every session can be felt throughout each song. After a two year unanticipated break from writing, caused by various discouraging experiences that halted my desire to create, I managed to find the motivation to get back in after having a conversation with someone on my team," she said in a statement. "Based On A Feeling stems from the promise I made of only making decisions based on a feeling of love and pure intentions. I took this idea and allowed it to guide me through the creative process of this album in every single aspect and I could not be more fulfilled with the final result.”

Check the project out below. 

