Sabrina Claudio Returns With Sophomore "Truth Is" Album

Songstress Sabrina Claudio is back in full form.

After an exciting campaign of new visuals and tracks, the South Florida-bred siren has returned to deliver on her full-length Truth Is album, offering only one guest voice in ZAYN. Behind the scenes, Claudio was joined by a host of collaborators that include songwriters Julia Michaels, Simon Wilcox, Stephen Moccio along with producers Stint and Nolan Lombroza.

Per usual, you'll find Claudio tackling the varying subcategories of love: heartbreak, lust, and joy as she employs piercing and lulling vocal talents consistently and effortlessly.

"The process of this album has helped me not only grow as a woman, but also as a human being as well," Claudio says of the project. "By letting go of my fears and concerns, I’ve gained so much happiness and freedom [...] I’m still learning about myself, my body, and my mind, but I’m not afraid to tell my story."

Listen below.