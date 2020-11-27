Sabrina Claudio Recruits The Weeknd & Alicia Keys For "Christmas Blues"

Sabrina Claudio is in the Christmas spirit, and so are we! The beautiful and gifted young singer is sharing her holiday cheer with a new album entitled Christmas Blues. The 8-song Christmas album features Alicia Keys and The Weeknd, who both steal the song on their respective tracks.

"We really had no idea where we’d end up...we were just creating because it felt good," Claudio wrote of the album on social media. "To @aliciakeys & @theweeknd, thank you for believing in this intention. My god, never could I have imagined that two of the most influential figures in my life & journey as an artist would be accompanying me on an album I did purely out of the desire to shine a tiny light through an incredibly dark year."

Get in the holiday spirit and stream Christmas Blues now and let us know what you think about the project below.