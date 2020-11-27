mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sabrina Claudio Recruits The Weeknd & Alicia Keys For "Christmas Blues"

Karlton Jahmal
November 27, 2020 02:21
59 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Christmas Blues
Sabrina Claudio

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Christmas music time has arrived!


Sabrina Claudio is in the Christmas spirit, and so are we! The beautiful and gifted young singer is sharing her holiday cheer with a new album entitled Christmas Blues. The 8-song Christmas album features Alicia Keys and The Weeknd, who both steal the song on their respective tracks. 

"We really had no idea where we’d end up...we were just creating because it felt good," Claudio wrote of the album on social media. "To @aliciakeys & @theweeknd, thank you for believing in this intention. My god, never could I have imagined that two of the most influential figures in my life & journey as an artist would be accompanying me on an album I did purely out of the desire to shine a tiny light through an incredibly dark year."

Get in the holiday spirit and stream Christmas Blues now and let us know what you think about the project below. 

Sabrina Claudio christmas blues The Weeknd Alicia Keys
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Sabrina Claudio Recruits The Weeknd & Alicia Keys For "Christmas Blues"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject