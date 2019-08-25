Sabrina Claudio Makes An Impromptu Drop With "On My Shoulders"

Sabrina Claudio has been making an effective comeback and now after delivering on her "Holding the Gun" single, the Miami-bred siren has returned to surprise the fans tuning in to her latest "On My Shoulders" track.

The track is a narrative that finds Claudio battling two additional versions of herself that attempt to sway between leaving and staying in a current relationship.

“This was a passion project for me as I relate to this on a whoooole ‘nother level," Sabrina penned in an Instagram post. “Conceptually about fighting our own demons, no matter how tempting & convincing they can be, in order to believe that we are worthy of love. in other words, I got mad trust issues."

Quotable Lyrics

I've gone insane

But deep in my brain, I'll never get myself to

Believe in you

If only I could slice my skin

Try to align my fingerprints

I'd know exactly what it is you feel