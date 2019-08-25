mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sabrina Claudio Makes An Impromptu Drop With "On My Shoulders"

Milca P.
August 24, 2019 23:48
145 Views
00
0
CoverCover

On My Shoulders
Sabrina Claudio

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to Sabrina Claudio's newest.


Sabrina Claudio has been making an effective comeback and now after delivering on her "Holding the Gun" single, the Miami-bred siren has returned to surprise the fans tuning in to her latest "On My Shoulders" track.

The track is a narrative that finds Claudio battling two additional versions of herself that attempt to sway between leaving and staying in a current relationship. 

“This was a passion project for me as I relate to this on a whoooole ‘nother level," Sabrina penned in an Instagram post. “Conceptually about fighting our own demons, no matter how tempting & convincing they can be, in order to believe that we are worthy of love. in other words, I got mad trust issues."

Quotable Lyrics

I've gone insane
But deep in my brain, I'll never get myself to
Believe in you
If only I could slice my skin
Try to align my fingerprints
I'd know exactly what it is you feel

Sabrina Claudio
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  145
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sabrina Claudio new music new song Songs on my shoulders
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sabrina Claudio Makes An Impromptu Drop With "On My Shoulders"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject