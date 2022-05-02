Saba has revealed that legendary producer No I.D. has sent him 120 beats to work from ahead of a potential collaboration. The Chicago rapper discussed working with No I.D. during an upcoming interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.

“He was like, ‘You hear that little beat in the background, that’s just number 80 this week, don’t mind me,’” Saba recalls in the interview, according to Complex. “So when I got up with him, he told me he did 120 in a two-week span. He was like, ‘I got 120, how many of them you want me to send you?’ I was just like, ‘Bro, I’m about to go on tour, send me all 120. I didn’t expect him to actually do it, but he did it.”



Brad Barket / Getty Images

He adds that he’s “having fun” and “writing to as many of them” as possible. By the end of his upcoming tour, he plans to have 10 songs finished in order to release a collaborative project.

“I’m already at six,” he continues. “And we been on tour for like a week. So we’ll see how many, but it’s something to come.”

Saba's Back Home Tour kicks off in Detroit on May 3 and will see him traveling across the globe before finishing in the United Kingdom in September. The tour includes performing at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival in D.C. on June 17.

Saba's latest album, Few Good Things, was released back in February with features from Pivot Gang, Black Thought, G Herbo, and more.

Check out Saba's full discussion with Darden on Apple Music 1 when it goes live at 3:00 PM, ET on Monday, here.

[Via]