Saba Reveals "Mrs. Whoever" After Hiding New Video In Plain Sight

Dre D.
September 17, 2020 12:47
Mrs. Whoever
Saba

The video was apparently on YouTube since July, but was only uncovered today.


Saba's been relatively quiet since releasing his enthusiastically received sophomore effort CARE FOR ME in 2018.

The Chicago rapper has become quite elusive, sporadically popping up for only a handful of features in the last two years.

Over the last week, he resurfaced on social media, posting cryptic clues and pictures of a red telephone. "Crack the code," he teased on Twitter, inviting fans to text him.

"If you was looking for me, you found me," he said in a post, likely referring to the new music that he had hidden in plain sight. Fans solved the rapper's riddles and were treated to a link for an unlisted YouTube video that had been uploaded back in July.

"Mrs. Whoever", the latest from the Chicago rhymer, picks up sonically where CARE FOR ME left off. Over an introspective self-produced beat, the rapper muses about life and expectations, delicately balancing melody and flow to create an intimately warm vibe.

Check out the video for "Mrs. Whoever" below. Are you feeling Saba's first solo track in two years?

Quotable Lyrics

Ten thousand hours, I put the time into it
All of the emotion that I felt
You hate me, then you hating on yourself
My hand around her waist, I'm like a belt
Wealth so hard to get, keep it anonymous
Cause once the public figures out, targets ain't hard to hit

