Saba Locks In With 6LACK & Smino On "Still"

Saba and Smino have been tapped in for a while now. The two have numerous tracks together, be it features, appearances on each other's projects, or appearing as guests on compilation albums. They even had a brief stint as a group called Ghetto Sage, comprised of Saba, Smino, and longtime friend and Chicago native Noname. This time, Saba threw singer/songwriter (and one of the best hook layers in the game) 6LACK in the mix.

The sonics and thought put into conceptualizing music is strikingly similar between Saba and Smino, with their individuality and uniqueness being the most noted resemblance. Add in 6LACK, who's soulful yet understated tonality meshes incredibly well with both artists, and the result is an almost hypnotically poetic journal entry about their current lives. Wordy and witty, Saba twists lyrics in knots that hold themes together without entangling the topic. Smino bends language at will, utilizing his accent and vocal range to adhere to the tone of the track and provide his own flair.

"Still" touches on the progress that comes with taking your time. As the title alludes to, stillness can be a means of analysis, opening your eyes to things you may not see in constant and perpetual motion. In contrast, the artists speak on things that continue to stay in place as they move. They make it known that they aren't always passing things by just because they're continuously moving, and these things matter in the grand scheme while they learn and experience what the world has to offer.

Saba's newest album Few Good Things is available on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics

I say "I wanna be here,"

But I got moves to make,

There's so many people working for me nowadays,

That I don't even know who I pay