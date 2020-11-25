Saba Drops New Track "So And So"

"Photosynthesis" Chicago rapper, Saba, released two new singles yesterday, "So and So" and “Areyoudown? Pt. 2." While the latter track features Nigerian rapper, tobi lou, the dark, mellow, medium-tempo vibes of "So and So" along with its stunning paired visuals take the cake.

"I was talking with some friends recently, and we were talking about vulnerability. My idea or explanation of it immediately went to dealing with adversity and sharing that experience of overcoming it. Everybody kind of came to that conclusion for it. And another friend brought up the fact that sharing joy and sharing happiness is also vulnerable. And I think in terms of something like this, like for me, I'm way more nervous about these songs because it's been so long since I've put out songs that felt like these," Saba said of this project.

"There'll be more songs that sound like this, there'll be more songs that sound like that. There'll be a variety of shit because as a human you have a variety of emotions, you don't always feel like one thing. But because I have this idea in my head of what I'm 'supposed' to do, I kinda limit what I allow people to hear. It's just expressing yourself truly and fully, and trying to get to a point where that is what you're known for. You're not known for a certain sound or style or dressing a certain way, you're just known for saying what the fuck is on your mind."

Back in September, Saba released two other singles, "Mrs. Whoever" and "Something in the Water" — both of which were widely well received. So, it's unsurprising that he wasted no time to serve fans another double single, and once again, he knocked it out of the park. His most recent album, CARE FOR ME, which featuredChance The Rapper, came in 2018. It's fair to predict that with all of these singles, a new album could be in the works.

Quotable Lyrics:

Anything for dough, your bro sold his soul

Back up in effect, she told me that I am up next

Might get me tatted on her neck, it ain't no cattle for the set

You wanna battle, then how much you wanna bet?

Put a hundred thousand on it, yeah, yeah

Got the plate with salmon on it, yeah, yeah

Every day a ceremony, yeah, yeah