mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saba Connects With Denzel Curry For "Something In The Water"

Mitch Findlay
September 18, 2020 10:54
487 Views
61
3
2020 Pivot Gang2020 Pivot Gang
2020 Pivot Gang

Something In The Water
Saba Feat. Denzel Curry

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Saba and Denzel Curry connect for a brand new single in the up-tempo banger "Something In The Water."


Saba has officially come out with a solid two-piece for the loyal fans, rounding out the smooth vibes of "Mrs. Whoever" with the uptempo "Something In The Water," which arrives complete with a guest appearance from Denzel Curry. Over an aquatic instrumental evocative of the song's title, Saba kicks things off with a laid-back yet dexterous performance. "Contract, contact bullshit make you realize you been shorted, yeah," he spits, topical given Kanye West's ongoing war on the industry. "Concepts fallin' short, you n**gas tryin' too hard, I noticed /
Confined by the corporatÐµ, make you see you can't afford it yet."

Following an impeccable flow-switch midway through his verse, Saba pivots on the court and passes the ball to Denzel Curry. Though some might have expected an unleashed performance from Zeltron, he opts to pull back and go for the sneak attack. "Bottle water when I rap, grew up never drinkin' from the tap," he spits, deftly navigating the instrumental. "I was so sick of these airports 'til COVID hit the map / now we're too sleep at this point, we even tired of takin' naps / I lost close friends to a drug binge, in hopes I can bring 'em back."

Check out the brand new single from Saba and Denzel Curry, and sound off in the comments if you dig the chemistry on wax.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Something's in the water, something's in the way, Nirvana
It's in my mama name, Big Tymers, don't need no dollar to rely on
I'm good in the hood, I'm like vagina, yeah
Ni**as too worried 'bout designer, yeah
That'll get you cut like Andrew Bynum, yeah

Saba
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  1
  3
  487
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Saba Denzel Curry new music new song
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Saba Connects With Denzel Curry For "Something In The Water"
61
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject