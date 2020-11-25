mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saba Comes Through To Deliver "Areyoudown? Pt. 2" With Tobi Lou

Mitch Findlay
November 25, 2020 13:04
161 Views
00
0
2020 Pivot Gang2020 Pivot Gang
2020 Pivot Gang

Areyoudown? Pt. 2
Saba Feat. tobi lou

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Saba drops off the second of two new tracks in "Areyoudown? Pt. 2," the Tobi Lou-assisted sequel to his 2014 single "Whip."


While new music traditionally lands on Friday, Saba has come through with a little two-pack to tide fans over. Arriving alongside "So And So" is the Tobi Lou-assisted "Areyoudown? Pt 2," a sequel to 2014's "Whip (Areyoudown?)." Boasting a bouncy instrumental from daedaePIVOT, Daoud & Mr. Carmack, the track is a relatively low-stakes affair, one that finds both parties engaging in a little bit of dominance assertion for good measure. For Saba, that comes by way of establishing moral superiority, as evidenced by his principles within the second verse.

"If you make less what you spend, then that is not alright," he raps. "All these ni*gas hittin' women, that is not alright / I dared hip-hop to be different, they say I'm alright, fifty million independent on my Spotify." As expected, Saba brings a slick flow to the table, never overstaying his welcome as he rides the beat ably. The same can be said for Tobi, who prioritizes charisma over lyricism as he slides through with a brief closing verse. "My lil' bitch got that ill nana, and my president still Obama," he raps, catching a bouncy pocket. 

Check out "Areyoudown? Pt. 2" now, and stayed tuned for that new Saba album to land in the imminent future. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

If you make less what you spend, then that is not alright
All these ni*gas hittin' women, that is not alright
I dared hip-hop to be different, they say I'm alright
Fifty million independent on my Spotify

Saba
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  161
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Saba tobi lou
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Saba Comes Through To Deliver "Areyoudown? Pt. 2" With Tobi Lou
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject