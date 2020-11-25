Saba Comes Through To Deliver "Areyoudown? Pt. 2" With Tobi Lou

While new music traditionally lands on Friday, Saba has come through with a little two-pack to tide fans over. Arriving alongside "So And So" is the Tobi Lou-assisted "Areyoudown? Pt 2," a sequel to 2014's "Whip (Areyoudown?)." Boasting a bouncy instrumental from daedaePIVOT, Daoud & Mr. Carmack, the track is a relatively low-stakes affair, one that finds both parties engaging in a little bit of dominance assertion for good measure. For Saba, that comes by way of establishing moral superiority, as evidenced by his principles within the second verse.

"If you make less what you spend, then that is not alright," he raps. "All these ni*gas hittin' women, that is not alright / I dared hip-hop to be different, they say I'm alright, fifty million independent on my Spotify." As expected, Saba brings a slick flow to the table, never overstaying his welcome as he rides the beat ably. The same can be said for Tobi, who prioritizes charisma over lyricism as he slides through with a brief closing verse. "My lil' bitch got that ill nana, and my president still Obama," he raps, catching a bouncy pocket.

Check out "Areyoudown? Pt. 2" now, and stayed tuned for that new Saba album to land in the imminent future.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

If you make less what you spend, then that is not alright

All these ni*gas hittin' women, that is not alright

I dared hip-hop to be different, they say I'm alright

Fifty million independent on my Spotify