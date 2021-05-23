Sa-Roc Shares "The Sharecropper's Daughter (Deluxe Edition)"

Sa-Roc showed the rap game how it's done on The Sharecropper's Daughter. The rapper's 2020 album marked her first since Gift Of The Magi in 2015 and remained one of the strongest rap releases of the year. Now, Sa-Roc returned with the official deluxe edition of the project which includes an additional six songs.

The project boasts records like "Wild Seed" and "The Great Escape" but Sa-Roc also shared an unreleased collaboration alongside the late MF DOOM. Sa-Roc and DOOM connect over Evidence's production for the track, "The Rebirth" which many fans have been discussing since its release.

Check out the deluxe edition of Sa-Roc's The Sharecropper's Daughter and sound off in the comments below with your favorite cut.