Everyone knows that Kanye West's Adidas Yeezys can be incredibly expensive on the resale market. With that being said, getting your hands on a ton of pairs can be a pretty lucrative endeavor, especially if they are all brand new. There are always going to be sneakerheads willing to pay top dollar for their shoes, and when it comes to Yeezys, fans are that much more irrational with their spending.

Having said that, it shouldn't be all that surprising when a large-scale theft happens. In fact, that is exactly what happened in Portland, Oregon recently as a U-Haul truck filled with over 1,100 pairs of Yeezys was intercepted by authorities.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

"Last night, a Uhaul containing 1100 pairs of new Adidas “Yeezy” shoes was stolen," authorities tweeted. "Dayshift officers located the uhaul, arrested 26 YO Rupert Crosse, and recovered the shoes which are estimated to be worth over $250,000. Great work North Dayshift! Case 22-74652."

This is a pretty significant amount of money, and there is a pretty good chance that the culprit was going to sell the shoes for above their market value. With that said, the haul would cost well over $250K. Either way, the shoes are now in the correct hands, and will hopefully be distributed out to legitimate consumers, sometime in the near future.