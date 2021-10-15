The court battle between Lil Wayne and his former attorney Ronald Sweeney has been a messy one, with both parties suing each other for $20M.

Sweeney, who served as Weezy's manager after Cortez Bryant was fired in 2018, alleges that the Tha Carter rapper stiffed him on commissions. He also alleges that he was unpaid for the services he provided during Wayne's highly-publicized legal battle with Cash Money Records.

Sweeney's suit alleged that Wayne "failed and refused to pay Plaintiffs his promised 10% of the recovery from lawsuits, 10% of the sale of master recordings owned by Lil Wayne’s record label and then 17% in general commissions that he owes to Plaintiffs in connection with Plaintiff’s day to day management activities."

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Weezy's team says none of that is true and that the New Orleans native hired other attorneys to handle his dispute with Baby and Cash Money. And in his countersuit against Sweeney, Wayne alleges that his former lawyer overcharged him for legal services.

Despite Wayne's countersuit still hanging in limbo, it has been reported that Sweeney's case against him is no longer valid.

According to Radar Online "a judge has granted a motion to dismiss a $20 million lawsuit against Lil Wayne. The judge determined the suit was incorrectly filed in California when the case should’ve been litigated in Florida, where Weezy lives and works."

That's a huge win for Lil Wayne.

Although the case was thrown out on more of a technicality than anything, not having to pay $20M is not having to pay $20M. And just a couple weeks after Wayne skipped out on the deposition for this case, this is the best case scenario for Weezy F. Baby.

