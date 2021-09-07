mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

S1mba Taps Yxng Bane & More For "Good Time Long Time"

Aron A.
September 06, 2021 20:10
Good Time Long Time
S1mba

S1mba shares his latest project "Good Time Long Time" ft. Tion Wayne, Yxng Bane, KSI, and more.


S1mba had the summer of 2020 on smash with the release of "Rover." Its subsequent remix with Ivorian Doll, Ziezie, and Poundz boosted it across streaming platforms and playlists. His pop-tinged delivery over afro-fusion production soundtracked tons of socially-distant parties and online DJ set streams.

Fans have been hoping for a new project from S1mba for some time, and this weekend, he finally delivered with the release of Good Time Long Time. His new project is 13 songs in length with a runtime of nearly 40 minutes. The original version of "Rover" ft. DTG is included on the tracklist. Other features include KSI, Yxng Bane, Tion Wayne, S1lva, and Stay Flee Get Lizzy. 

Check out the latest project from S1mba below and let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

