Mere months after 992 pounds of cocaine were seized from a ship in Philadelphia, the city has just hit a new record by multiplying that amount by a bunch. It is being reported that today, an insane amount of cocaine was found on a ship travelling from Chile to Europe and during a stop in Pennsylvania, the drugs were seized.

According to ABC News, this is the biggest cocaine bust to ever take place in the city. A total of 16.5 tons of cocaine, which is estimated at a street value of $1 billion, was found on the MSC Gayane at the Packer Marine Terminal. This type of seizure is unprecedented and especially considering $18 million worth of cocaine was confiscated in March in Philadelphia, this is a big find by the feds. Several members of the crew onboard have been charged according to the U.S. Attorney's office.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

This follows a massive drug bust in New York with $77 million worth of the drug being found on a cargo ship between NY and New Jersey.

The investigation is ongoing and there are not many details available regarding the seizure. We will update the story as needed once more information becomes available. Check out the tweets from the U.S. attorney below.