RZA Teams Up With North Kingsley On "False Idols"

There are probably a few metalheads out there who wish that System Of A Down would return with a brand new project, especially after the year that we've had in 2020, but unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that'll actually take place anytime soon. Earlier this year, Shavo Odadjian, the bassist of the legendary metal band, announced his new side-project, North Kingsley, that strays away from metal and closer to hip-hop. The trio have been unveiling new EPs over the months and on Friday, they unveiled Vol. 2. Teaming up with RZA, North Kingsley opens up the three-song offering with the politically-charged, "False Idols." Ray Hawthorne and RZA detail the dystopic state of the current world over trip-hop influenced production.

Check out the new collaboration from North Kingsley and RZA below.

Quotable Lyrics

Marble stones straight from ancient sites in Rome

Stolen by the Pope and then imported to support their homes

Many steeples have been built on top of Muslim domes while they confuse the people

They try to maintain control of your throne

