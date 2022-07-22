mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RZA Taps Into Alter Ego For "Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes"

Aron A.
July 22, 2022 15:37
RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes
RZA

RZA releases the soundtrack for his forthcoming graphic novel, "RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes."


RZA is back with the release of his latest project, RZA Presents: Bobby Digital And The Pit Of Snakes. Following the release of singles like "Under The Sun" and "We Push," his latest body of work as his alter-ego Bobby Digital serves as the official soundtrack to his upcoming graphic novel of the same name, due out on August 13th. The eight-song project is formed together by sounds of hip-hop and soul with sprinkles of indie rock influences. It marks RZA's second project of the year following the release of Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater alongside DJ Scratch.

Aside from his latest project, RZA also appeared recently in Minions: The Rise Of Gru as a biker. 

Check out RZA's latest project, RZA Presents: Bobby Digital And The Pit Of Snakes below. 

