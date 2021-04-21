RZA Returns As Bobby Digital On His New Single "Pugilism"

Today, RZA kept the Wu-Tang vibes alive with the announcement of a new project under the moniker Bobby Digital. This morning, he shared his latest single, "Pugilism" which serves as the first single from the project, Bobby Digital: Digital Potions. The single mark his first solo single under Bobby Digital in nearly 13 years.

The single also coincides with the relaunch of 36 Cinemas, a streaming platform through his 36 Chambers company. 36 Cinemas hosts weekly film screenings of OG Kung-Fu movies as well as other cinematic classics. RZA is joined by a co-host who provide live commentary throughout the film. This Saturday, RZA will be joined by Dan Halsted for the showing of Heroes Of The East. RZA will also share more details about his new project.

Check out the latest from Bobby Digital out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Old hoes, snow bunny with money

Gettin' drunk off of dirty martinis and air their laundry

Squeaky clean turbo-charged Bentley parked in my garage

The Wu Villa backyard, look like a East Mirage