RZA Drops Off New Single "Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater"

After hitting us with “Pugilism” a few months ago, Wu Tang Clan member RZA is back today with a new single called “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater.” The DJ Scratch-produced track serves as the first single off his upcoming album RZA vs Bobby Digital, dropping later this Summer on August 6th.

“Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” is part of an online movie screening series, which started back in April. The rapper launched 36 Cinema, a movie streaming platform to unite fans of Kung Fu movies.

“Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine. Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. He (Scratch) delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural for me to flow and write to these songs,” said RZA about teaming up with DJ Scratch.

Stream the new lyric video (below) and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could take a rain drop turn it to a Icicle

Pull off in that blue Escalade, You still rockin’ tricycles

Michael Myers mask on my face, copper filtered in

N-95 edition boy, I'm a virus killer