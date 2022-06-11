RZA & His Alter Ego Bobby Digital Unleash "We Push" Single Ahead Of Graphic Novel & Soundtrack

Throughout his prolific career, RZA has dabbled in rapping, producing, acting, and filmmaking. At 52 years old, he continues to expand his horizons further, venturing into the world of graphic novels.

Earlier this weekend, he unleashed "We Push," the first single from his upcoming RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes book and soundtrack collaboration, due out on July 22nd. "The character Bobby Digital getting his first official first graphic novel is a long-overdue achievement," the recording artist said of his new project.

"Growing up as an avid comic reader, it’s an honour to add my creativity to this amazing platform of storytelling. Z2 Comics understands that music artists resonate in the comic book/graphic novel world and this relationship is destined to grow."

The accompanying music will consist of an "8-song sweeping soundtrack via 36 Chambers ALC/MRNK [that] merges hip-hop, indie rock, and soul to complement and highlight the storyline of the graphic novel, written by RZA, Vasilis Lolos, and Ryan O'Sullivan."

Quotable Lyrics:

We study ants and plants

And given grants to kids

And then a chance to live inside a mansion

And make it better so when they go into the meta

They ain't gotta worry about that food clothes and shelter