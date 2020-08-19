mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RZA & Ghostface Killah Come Through With "Fighting For Equality"

Aron A.
August 19, 2020 12:47
164 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Fighting For Equality
RZA Feat. Ghostface Killah

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

RZA & Ghostface Killah team up for a cut off of the soundtrack for the upcoming film, "Cut Throat City."


Just a few weeks after the anniversary of Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, RZA and Ghostface Killah came through with some brand new heat off of the soundtrack of RZA's upcoming film, Cut Throat City called, "Fighting For Equality." With the film dropping this Friday, RZA and Ghostface Killah bring the fiery Wu-Tang energy to the fold. RZA tackles an oppressive system and corruption while Ghostface Killah lays down a vivid verse filled with mafioso imagery.

“The song was inspired by what the four heroes of the film have to tread through in order to get their bearings in an unjust system," RZA told Complex. "A system splattered with inequalities and corruption. Although the film is set in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina as a backdrop, we find ourselves in 2020 in a similar political and social landscape.”

Check out the song below. Cut Throat City drops on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics
I get money, I play with stoves like Chef Ramsay
Halloween powder for snorters is nose candy
I got spots all on the line like 10 Grammys
Got arms, they hit the floor like chimpanzees

RZA
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  164
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
RZA Ghostface Killah
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS RZA & Ghostface Killah Come Through With "Fighting For Equality"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject