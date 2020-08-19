RZA & Ghostface Killah Come Through With "Fighting For Equality"

Just a few weeks after the anniversary of Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, RZA and Ghostface Killah came through with some brand new heat off of the soundtrack of RZA's upcoming film, Cut Throat City called, "Fighting For Equality." With the film dropping this Friday, RZA and Ghostface Killah bring the fiery Wu-Tang energy to the fold. RZA tackles an oppressive system and corruption while Ghostface Killah lays down a vivid verse filled with mafioso imagery.

“The song was inspired by what the four heroes of the film have to tread through in order to get their bearings in an unjust system," RZA told Complex. "A system splattered with inequalities and corruption. Although the film is set in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina as a backdrop, we find ourselves in 2020 in a similar political and social landscape.”

Check out the song below. Cut Throat City drops on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

I get money, I play with stoves like Chef Ramsay

Halloween powder for snorters is nose candy

I got spots all on the line like 10 Grammys

Got arms, they hit the floor like chimpanzees