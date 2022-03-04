RZA & DJ Scratch Lock In For "Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theatre"

The RZA's balanced a few projects over the past few years but the music remains his primary focus. He's continued to dish out collaborations, and even delivered an EP titled, Guided Meditation. However, fans have waited for the return of Bobby Digital, and it looks like RZA gave fans exactly that. This week, he unveiled his new project, Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theatre in collaboration with DJ Scratch. The project kicks off with the Wu-Tang frontrunner declaring a battle between Bobby Digital Vs. RZA, diving into the core of the Wu-Tang's influence -- old school Kung-Fu flicks. The project boasts seven tracks in total without any features and was led by the release of "Fate Of The World."

Check out Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theatre below.