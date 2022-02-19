RZA & DJ Scratch Collaborate On "Fate Of The World" From Their Upcoming Project

RZA and DJ Scratch continue to promote their upcoming Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theatre project with singles. Following the record's title track, the duo has unleashed "Fate of the World," along with an accompanying music video.

"Who can turn back the hands of time / True life is an eternal bliss / The souls crescendo internally / Then revealed through an external gliss," RZA spits about halfway through the three-minute and 25-second-long song.

As NME reports, the rapper and producer's upcoming joint effort has been described as "a love letter to the kung fu movies that aired each Saturday on local TV channels when there were only five channels to choose from," and will find the New Yorker "sparring with Bobby Digital, his more aggressive alter-ego."

Stream "Fate of the World" below, and look out for Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theatre project, arriving via Chambers ALC/MNRK Music Group on March 4th.

Quotable Lyrics:

A thousand years of darkness

The world got struck with sorrow

Hollow be thy name

We need a better tomorrow

Rejuvenate the blood through tendons and the bone marrow

Light always shine we just trapped inside the earth shadow

