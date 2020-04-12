RZA and DJ Premier were the latest hitmakers to go up against each other over Instagram live for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's "Verzuz" series. The legendary producers went head-head-head on Saturday night in an epic battle for the ages, continuing to keep fans entertained in quarantine. They started off the session by taking a trip down memory lane and recounting how they first met in 1990. Although the Wu Tang leader was experiencing some sound issues near the beginning, he eventually resolved them and proceeded to drop some more vintage heat.

Preemo kicked things off with Jay-Z's "A Million and One Questions/Rhyme No More," prompting RZA to fire off GZA's "Liquid Swords." Premier decided to go with M.O.P.'s "Breakin' the Rules" for round two, to which RZA responded with Method Man's "Bring the Pain." Premier played Mos Def's "Mathematics" for the next round, which was met with RZA's pick, Cappadonna's "Maria."

The beat-makers started to up the ante by round four, with Premier bringing Big L's "The Enemy" into the mix. RZA then fired back with Raekwon's "Wu Gambinos." We got KRS One's "MC's Act Like They Don't Know" from Preemo for round five, followed by Ghostface and Jadakiss' "Run" from RZA. The battle went on for another 25 rounds, with RZA playing a snippet of an unreleased Joey Badass track near the end.

For all 30 rounds of the battle, watch below:

