Rylo Rodriguez Shares New Song "Pallbearers"

Evert well-established rapper has a duty to bring up a new artist under their wing. Lil Wayne brought Drake into the game, Jay-Z brought Kanye, and Gucci Mane and Young Thug are practically responsible for introducing a solid 75% of artists from Atlanta, if not more. Lil Baby has certainly become a pop star in his own right but in the past few years, he's also introduced some incredible new artists under the 4PF label. Of course, 42 Dugg has been crushing the game but Rylo Rodriguez has been on the come-up as well.

Coming off of his recent appearance alongside Lil Keed On Millie Go Lightly's "Jealousy," Rylo Rodriguez just blessed fans with his latest record, "Pallbearer." The record arrives days after he linked up with Nardo Wick for their new collaboration, "Murder."

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tuxedos, all slacks, them niggas used to that

Hearse, all black, them niggas used to that

They get off first, we send 'em back, and make your dawg carry

They plan to kill us in they heart, they know they pallbearers

