Rylo Rodriguez has reportedly been released from prison, after turning himself in for a probation violation, back in September. Rodriguez was originally booked for alleged firearm and drug possession charges in Florida in 2019.

The Alabama rapper was shooting a music video with Lil Baby and EST Gee for the song, "5500 Degrees," before turning himself over to the police.

Footage that is reportedly of Rodriguez being released surfaced online, Monday. The rapper has yet to post on any of his social media accounts.

"Turning my self in this week," Rodriguez announced on his Instagram story at the time.

Rodriguez has collaborated with Baby, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, and more throughout his career. His last album, G.I.H.F. (Goat In Human Form) was released in 2020.

In September, Rodriguez dropped the single, "Pallbearer," and at Rolling Loud, teased working on a new project during an interview with Druski.

Fellow Mobile, Alabama rapper NoCap was also released from prison, earlier this year, after spending seven months behind bars for a probation violation. He had previously been charged with reckless endangerment, possession/receiving a controlled substance, and discharging a gun into an occupied or unoccupied building or vehicle.

Check out the video of Rodriguez below.

