Rylo Rodriguez Delivers New Single, "Set Me Free"

Rylo Rodriguez has returned with "Set Me Free," a new single and music video that finds the Alabama native rapping about his woes while sitting on a deck outside, a microphone in front of him.

"She ain't feel the same but we both know that ain't true / I'd be lying if I said that shit didn't hurt me / Mama can't make me do nothing, no, that bitch ain't birth me / Long live my dawg big Jon, he died off fake Perkies / Promoters know we won't perform, tell the security don't search me," the 28-year-old closes out the chorus.

Listeners have been praising Rodriguez's work, writing "Rylo [makes] music for the ones [who] think that they situation hard. It's always somebody out there going through worse... Some made it out! Keep your head up" in the YouTube video's comments.

"Hands down one of the hardest stepping out of BAMA. Him [and] Cap keep winning, you would've thought they Nick Saban and the Roll tide," another user added.

Stream Rylo Rodriguez's "Set Me Free" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me that you love me, I'll tell you that I love you

We both know that ain't true

No one can tell me 'bout you but God switched

My bitch had left me 'bout a spiritual reason