Rylo Rodriguez & Yo Gotti Have No Time To Waste On "For Me"

Alexander Cole
October 31, 2020 11:51
Image via Rylo Rodriguez

Rylo Rodriguez and Yo Gotti teamed up for a brand new single.


Rylo Rodriguez has been a fan-favorite amongst Southern hip-hop fans for a while now. The Mobile, Alabama native has dropped some dope projects and single which have made fans pay attention to his every move. For the last little while, his supporters have been asking for new music and recently, he delivered as he dropped a brand new song with Yo Gotti.

As one can imagine, this track is a Southern banger as both artists deliver dope verses filled with lyrics about women, violence, and getting money. As for the production, we are met with a nice little string section at the start, all while 808s eventually make their way into the song alongside some heavy synths.

Stream the song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Its the wockhardht came with no cut for me
Its the glock 26 on tuck for me
It's the how you buy a purse ain't fuck for me
Its the ass shots you got in the butt for me

Rylo Rodriguez
