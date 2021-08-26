mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rylo Rodriguez & Nardo Wick Are The Rap Superstars Of Tomorrow On "Murder"

Alex Zidel
August 26, 2021 12:39
Rylo Rodriguez and Nardo Wick are two of the hottest up-and-coming rappers, and they've officially collaborated on "Murder."


Rylo Rodriguez has been making noise for the last few years, signing to Lil Baby's 4PF label and continuing to level up with each release. Similarly, Nardo Wick keeps on catching rap fans' attention with his song "Who Want Smoke?" which has earned co-signs from Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Young Nudy, and more. 

Both rappers have officially teamed up for the new single "Murder," which comes alongside a music video directed by Diesel Filmz. Sampling a reggae classic, Rylo and Nardo put their own spin on "Murder," turning the record into a street anthem. As both of the rising stars continue elevating their crafts, "Murder" marks a special moment where Rylo and Nardo link up before they experience the next levels of their careers, which will surely happen in the coming months.

What do you think of "Murder?" Watch it below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Get off our dick, go and ask your BM
Hellcat donut crack the rim
They already dead, bro, it’s been said
Who we gon’ smoke after them

