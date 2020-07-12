Ryan Trey Brings Undeniable Vibes On His Latest Single "Rollin"

Over the last few years, artists who blur the lines between hip-hop and R&B, have become immensely popular. Numerous artists in this lane have come and gone, while others continue to emerge and build their catalogs. Ryan Trey certainly fits in the latter category, as he has slowly but surely proven to fans that he has one of the most interesting new voices in the genre.

With his latest track called "Rollin," Trey shows off his versatility as he sings about the trials and tribulations of a relationship that seems to be increasingly harder to deal with. Trey seems to want to fight off his doubts but they eventually overpower his mind as he looks for ways to cop.

This relaxed song will certainly have you vibing out this weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tryna flip the script on me, oh, here we go again

Yeah, I left you last time, don't get you dropped again

Say you love me more than money, what it cost then?

'Cause that Gucci and Chanel done got you geeked up, right