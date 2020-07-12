mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ryan Trey Brings Undeniable Vibes On His Latest Single "Rollin"

Alexander Cole
July 12, 2020 11:48
1 View
00
0
Image via Ryan TreyImage via Ryan Trey
Image via Ryan Trey

Rollin
Ryan Trey

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ryan Trey continues to show why he's one of the best new voices in R&B.


Over the last few years, artists who blur the lines between hip-hop and R&B, have become immensely popular. Numerous artists in this lane have come and gone, while others continue to emerge and build their catalogs. Ryan Trey certainly fits in the latter category, as he has slowly but surely proven to fans that he has one of the most interesting new voices in the genre.

With his latest track called "Rollin," Trey shows off his versatility as he sings about the trials and tribulations of a relationship that seems to be increasingly harder to deal with. Trey seems to want to fight off his doubts but they eventually overpower his mind as he looks for ways to cop.

This relaxed song will certainly have you vibing out this weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tryna flip the script on me, oh, here we go again
Yeah, I left you last time, don't get you dropped again
Say you love me more than money, what it cost then?
'Cause that Gucci and Chanel done got you geeked up, right

Ryan Trey new song Rollin new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ryan Trey Brings Undeniable Vibes On His Latest Single "Rollin"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject