Famed pop culture personality Ryan Seacrest had a major Humpty Dumpty moment earlier today after a hilariously embarrassing fall during the taping of his daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Co-host Kelly Ripa couldn't help but laugh with the rest of us as Seacrest fell flat out of his chair while trying to catch a balloon. Thankfully, no former American Idol hosts were harmed during the making of this segment, unless you consider his bruised ego. Ryan actually found the whole thing hilarious himself, jumping back up immediately with a cheek-to-cheek smile and saying "I got it!" in reference to catching the balloon.

He later went on to tweet, "First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs...." to make light of the whole situation. You got the right spirit about things, Ry!