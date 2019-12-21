Isn't it beautiful when a hilarious prank can also give back to those in need? That's exactly what Ryan Reynolds was thinking when he turned the ugly Christmas sweater prank that he was a victim of into a means for charitable donations. Last year, Ryan showed up to a Christmas party thrown by his X-Men co-star, Hugh Jackman, in a particularly horrendous Christmas sweater, only to find out that he'd been lied to about the theme. Ryan posted a photo of himself sandwiched between Hugh and their pal Jake Gyllenhaal, looking noticeably less thrilled with the state of events than the other two. "These f*cking assh*les said it was a sweater party," he wrote in the caption, revealing that he was tricked into showing up in the heinous getup while everyone else wore their regular clothes.

The tables turned this year, though, when Hugh repped the same Christmas sweater on the anniversary of last year's incredible prank. Hugh posted a photo of himself in the sweater while standing next to Ryan, with an added detail few would know just from the photo. "I can’t believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too. #thesweaterreturns," he captioned the photo.

However, the sweater did not only return just for this brief occasion. Ryan announced that he has partnered with SickKids Foundation, a charity that strives to improve children's health. Ryan and the foundation both posted an animated video that follows the story of how the sweater came into Ryan's life, which includes photos of various sick children posing in the sweater. SickKids announced that Ryan will match any and all donations made by Christmas day.