Ryan Reynolds just offered an exciting update about the upcoming Deadpool movie. According to UPROXX, Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 is currently in the works and we may expect it sooner than we think. During an interview with Live! With Kelly And Ryan, Reynolds shared the following: "Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it." Unfortunately, these were the only details offered, but it is great to know it's in the making. You may watch the interview the video below.

The last update we had about the movie concerned whether or not it would be r-rated. Furthermore, the third instalment of Deadpool risked becoming a squeaky-clean Disney movie following Marvel's absorption into the mass media conglomerate, but CEO Bob Iger is here to set the record straight. Not only will Marvel Studios continue to exert ultimate creative control over the franchise, but Deadpool 3 promises to be just as "R-Rated" as the other two in the series. "We will continue in that business,” promised Iger to his shareholders." Exciting news for fans of the Marvel-Universe comic.

