Ryan Reynolds became a household name after starring in Deadpool, elevating himself from B list celebrity to a powerhouse with his own superhero franchise. Still, Reynolds loves to get back to what got him here: original comedies. Lo and behold, in the era of remakes, sequels, and prequels, comes an original video game movie concept. In the trailer for Reynold's new film, Free Guy, the mouthy actor plays an NPC (or non-playable character) in a video game. Most NPCs just fill up the virtual world to make it seem real, but Reynolds is tired of being in the background. In the new trailer for the movie, we see him break out of his everyday monotony to cause some destruction.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds is in a game called Free City, which is headed for dissolution. He becomes self-aware, which catches the eyes of the developers (looked to be played by Taika Waititi). Now, Guy’s mission is to save the game and himself from termination. Emmy-winner Jodie Comer, who played Villanelle in Killing Eve, plays two characters in this film: Millie, one of the game’s developers, and Molotov Girl, Millie’s in-game avatar. Lil Rel Howery and Ninja also star in the film. Check out the trailer below.