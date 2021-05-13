If there's one actor in Hollywood who has a penchant for making worthwhile sequels to popular movies, it's Ryan Reynolds, and as proven with his starring role in the back-to-back hits Deadpool and Deadpool 2, he also has a knack for roles in action comedies. For his next cinematic outing, Reynolds is ditching the dark red spandex to reprise his role as Michael Bryce in the forthcoming film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Set to release this summer, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard is bringing back Samuel L. Jackson and Morgan Freeman for another bout of high octane insanity.

In Lionsgate's latest trailer for the forthcoming film, Reynolds and Jackson's characters have gone their separate ways, with Reynolds' character suffering from PTSD due to his work as Jackson's bodyguard in the first film. In an effort to get away from his career as a bodyguard, Reynolds goes on a tropical vacation, but lo and behold, Salma Hayek, who plays Jackson's wife in the sequel, pulls him right back in.

The rest of the trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is filled with action-packed fight scenes, hilarious moments, and ridiculous sexual innuendos. The film hits theatres on June 16, 2021, so get ready for The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife by watching the trailer below.