Andy King's dedication to the cause. The Fyre Festival producer gained fame earlier this year after Netflix's documentary on the botched festival were released. While Billy McFarland and Ja Rule faced backlash, King managed to come out of the whole debacle a champion after he pledged to perform fellatio on a customs official to get a truck of Evian water delivered to the festival site. Despite not wanting to tell his story about his willingness to "Take one for the team," it looks like he's still reaping the benefits from his appearance in the doc.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds' recently released a new commercial for his Aviation Gin brand and tapped Andy King for a cameo. In the ad, Ryan Reynolds' is seen working hard, engraving the design to each bottle by hand. Reynolds then dishes about his commitment to the company, even tossing in a little pun about hand blowing all of the bottles himself. "Because can you ever really go too far for your company? I just don't think it's possible," he says.

Then comes Fyre Festival's Andy King who's seen watching the ad at a bar. After the commercial ends, King says, "He gets it" and orders himself a glass of Aviation Gin.

Aside from the ad, it was announced earlier this year that Andy King landed his own TV deal. Although details have been scarce, we're excited to see what he gets up to.