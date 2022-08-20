Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to star alongside Margot Robbie in an upcoming prequel to the iconic heist film, Ocean's Eleven. The two actors are also working together in the highly-anticipated film from Greta Gerwig, Barbie.

While details about the project remain unclear, Robbie's publicist confirmed to PEOPLE back in May that the project is "an original Ocean's film set in the '60s."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The movie will be directed by Jay Roach, who previously worked with Robbie on Bombshell. Josey McNamara, Olivia Milch and Gary Ross will serve as executive producers while Carrie Solomon is writing the screenplay.

The untitled film has yet to be officially greenlit, but it's expected to start production in the spring of next year.

The first Ocean's 11 was released back in 1960 starring Rat Packers Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Sammy Davis Jr. It was updated by Steven Soderbergh in 2001 with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Matt Damon in starring roles. Soderbergh provided sequels to the films in the form of Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen.

The franchise was also rebooted in 2018 with Ocean's 8, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, and more.

Before the untitled Ocean's prequel is released, movie-goers will be able to see Rosling and Robbie star together in Barbie, which is set to debut on July 21, 2023.

